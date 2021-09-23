Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 82 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $632.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,494. The firm has a market cap of $301.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $639.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.