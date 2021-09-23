Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post sales of $581.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 196,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,603. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

