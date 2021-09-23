Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $41.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,421.83. The company had a trading volume of 146,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,794. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,425.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3,348.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

