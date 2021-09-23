Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.62 billion and the highest is $7.65 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

