ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on E. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.
Shares of E traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 27,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,498. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
