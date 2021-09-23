ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on E. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of E traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 27,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,498. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

