Repsol’s (REPYY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REPYY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 30th. initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.