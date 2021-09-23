$100.04 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $100.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $380.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 175,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

GSL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,459. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

