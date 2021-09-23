FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 89,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,147,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,926,000 after buying an additional 191,875 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,709.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 127,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

