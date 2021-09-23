Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.09) and the highest is ($1.93). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after acquiring an additional 394,113 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $249,945,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.09. 12,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,707. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

