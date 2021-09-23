Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.81.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.01. 162,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,879. The company has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.88. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

