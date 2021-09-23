APY.Finance (APY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.39 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $37.03 million and $1.39 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00073478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00114098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00164983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,638.02 or 1.00039021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.35 or 0.06993062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.84 or 0.00775067 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,244,762 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

