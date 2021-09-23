Spartan Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00073478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00114098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00164983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,638.02 or 1.00039021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.35 or 0.06993062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.84 or 0.00775067 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,081,973 coins and its circulating supply is 75,103,082 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

