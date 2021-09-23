Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

CXM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,407. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

