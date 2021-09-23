SnowSwap (SNOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 192.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.85 or 0.00035579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 184.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00073300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00114137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00165162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,720.89 or 1.00381623 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.20 or 0.07019391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00776078 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

