Xensor (XSR) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $109,483.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xensor Coin Profile

XSR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

