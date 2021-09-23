Yield Protocol (YIELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,579.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $41,579.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00128543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

