Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Victoria’s Secret stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,955. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.