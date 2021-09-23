PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,433,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 34.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 335,086 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in PPL by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.55. 188,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.