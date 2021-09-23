Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 926,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

