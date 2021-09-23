McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

TGT stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.94. 90,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,664. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.10 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.