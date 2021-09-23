Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,360 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $60,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.15. 120,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,839. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

