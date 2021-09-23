Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 51,810 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1,444.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

ALL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,995. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.