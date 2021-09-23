Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,823.99. 29,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,756.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,457.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.