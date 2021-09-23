easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

