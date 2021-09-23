easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

