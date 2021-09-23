OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 4,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

