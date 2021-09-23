Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 567 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.06. 34,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,135. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

