One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.21

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLP. Colliers Securities began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Collins Stewart began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $667.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock valued at $411,299. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after buying an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

