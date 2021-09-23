Zilla Price Tops $0.0082 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $490,104.54 and approximately $21,962.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00128824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

