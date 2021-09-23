Liquity Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00010313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $47.67 million and approximately $678,939.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00114847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00165317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,760.30 or 0.99985785 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.87 or 0.07029487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.50 or 0.00780724 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,324,066 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

