Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 53.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.36. The company had a trading volume of 197,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

