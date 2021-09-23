Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.06.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$50.68. 1,646,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1425359 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

