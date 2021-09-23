$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stevanato Group.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.
STVN stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 4,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.66.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
