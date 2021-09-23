$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

STVN stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 4,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

