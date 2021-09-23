$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

STVN stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 4,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.