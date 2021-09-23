Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT at $15.96

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.96.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF remained flat at $$11.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

