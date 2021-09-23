Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,489. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,762,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 544.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.