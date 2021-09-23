Sharder (SS) Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Sharder has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $73,011.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00132743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045046 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

