Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post sales of $567.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.91 million and the highest is $570.10 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.04. 3,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

