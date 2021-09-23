Standard Tokenization Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.93 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.41 million and $3.93 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00132743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045046 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

