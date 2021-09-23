9,764 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.94. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

