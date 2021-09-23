Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $107.07. 249,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,946. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

