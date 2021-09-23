Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $71.82 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $71,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.92. 127,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

