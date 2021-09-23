Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.