IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$49.25 during trading hours on Friday. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

