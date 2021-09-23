Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $555.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.20 million and the highest is $562.09 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $513.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million.

TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $12.52. 33,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

