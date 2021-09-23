Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $200.37 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00132973 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045042 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

