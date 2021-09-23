iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.88. 117,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,073. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

