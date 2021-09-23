SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Position Cut by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 56,579 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up 2.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE SKM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,797. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.