Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 185 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.03. 227,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

