Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 2,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,791. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

