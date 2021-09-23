SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.34. 6,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 379,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

