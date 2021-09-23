Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,840.52. 21,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,788.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,497.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,407.70 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

